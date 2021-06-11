CORNWALL, UK- The First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden is in the United Kingdom ahead of the G7 summit meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.
The two met at a school for a roundtable discussion on early childhood education.
During the meeting the Duchess was asked if she had any wishes for her new niece Lilibeth Diana,
“I wish her all the very best. I can’t wait to meet her,” the Duchess said. “We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon.”
The Duchess also said that they have not FaceTimed to yet.
Reporting per pool.
