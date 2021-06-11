UPDATE: The Board of Trustees has voted to keep EWU athletics at the Division I level. Only one board member voted against the decision.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CHENEY, Wash - The future of football could be decided at a board meeting today at Eastern Washington University.
The athletic department has been dealing with financial problems for the last several years.
According to a recent evaluation by an outside firm, the department is facing a $5.5 million deficit.
The Board of Trustees will vote on four recommended options by the firm: Reinvest in athletics, potentially putting EWU in a deeper hole; allocate spending to benefit more high-profile, money-making sports within NCAA and Title IX regulations; cut football but remain Division I in a different conference; make the drop to NAIA or NCAA Division III.
Interim School President David May appeared to favor the second option, which would inherently take funds from low-revenue sports to help boost ticket-selling programs like annual Top 25 FCS football program and men’s basketball that’s often competing for Big Sky championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.