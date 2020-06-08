MOSES LAKE, Wash - A pair of crashes in Moses Lake has closed the east bound lanes of I-90 at milepost 176.
According to Trooper John Bryant with the Washington State Patrol, a pickup with a car trailer hit the barrier in the west-bound lanes and pushed the barrier into the east-bound lanes.
A semi and car then crashed in the east-bound lanes. The car went into the lake but the occupants were able to get out safely.
