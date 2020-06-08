Authorities searching for person of interest following Missoula shooting

MOSES LAKE, Wash - A pair of crashes in Moses Lake has closed the east bound lanes of I-90 at milepost 176. 

According to Trooper John Bryant with the Washington State Patrol, a pickup with a car trailer hit the barrier in the west-bound lanes and pushed the barrier into the east-bound lanes.

A semi and car then crashed in the east-bound lanes. The car went into the lake but the occupants were able to get out safely. 

No one was seriously hurt. The Washington State Department of Transportation says detours are in place but drivers should expect delays. 
