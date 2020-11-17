An elderly man and his dog are missing in Spokane.
79-year-old Michael Lehan was last contacted by family members on November 15th. His family realized he was missing when they went to pick him up for an appointment, and he, his car, and his dog were gone.
Lehan lives on the 4500 block of west Northwest Blvd, and was reported missing on Monday, just after 8 p.m.
Lehan's car is a red 3 door Acura Coupe, WA #AFR9748.
If you see Lehan or know of his whereabouts, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
