Rep. Matt Shea (Spokane Valley) helped 'Team Rugged,' a Washington-based group that "provide patriotic and biblical training on war for young men."
A source close to Shea provided KHQ an email exchange between the Spokane Valley representative and Patrick Caughran, the self-proclaimed founder of 'Team Rugged.' In the emails, Caughran describes the organization and asks Shea to help promote an event the group was holding.
"The entire purpose behind Team Rugged is to provide patriotic and biblical training on war for young men. Everything about it is both politically incorrect and what would be considered shocking truth to most modern christians," Caughran writes.
Here's a Team Rugged member, describing the group as a school for young men "to be effective in Christian warfare."— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) August 14, 2019
Shea's response: "I love the fact that you guys look like almost an acrobatic special forces team out there today." pic.twitter.com/jXwjTN10UF
Then, Caughran describes the type of training 'Team Rugged' engages in.
"There will be scenarios where every participant will have to fight against one of the most barbaric enemies that are invading our country, Muslims terrorists. There will be biblical teaching (some taken from pastor John Weaver's works) on biblical warfare, the responsibilities, regulations, principles, and mindset," Caughran writes.
The pastor Caughran references in his email to Shea, John Weaver, is described as a "religious mainstay of the racist neo-Confederate movement and a man who has recently become a leading proponent of training Christians for armed battle," the Southern Poverty Law Center said.
Caughran's email continues, writing to Shea that the training is taking place "so that our young men will be better prepared to fight against physical enemies, and to do so, God's way and with His blessing."
Then Caughran describes the tactical training itself, which includes learning firearm and knife techniques.
"Those who attend will learn combatives, the use of a knife in defense, close quarters shooting with rifle and pistol and how to work effectively in teams of 2, 3, and 4," he writes.
Caughran then leaves Shea a phone number, asking him to give him a call. When we called the number, a man picked up and denied being Patrick Caughran. When we asked what his name was, he hung up the phone.
The email exchange ends with Shea agreeing to help promote the event.
"It is scheduled to post tomorrow," Shea wrote.
KHQ reached out to Rep. Matt Shea regarding the email exchange. We have not yet received a response.
Team Rugged's founder, Patrick Caughran, left his phone number in the email. I called. Here's how our very short conversation went:— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) August 14, 2019
Him: "Oh. So, uh, this... This is not a Caughran here. Sorry, it must be a wrong number."
Me: "What's your name then, sir?"
*man hangs up