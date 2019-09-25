Wouldn't it be cool to live in Antarctica for a month and study the effects of plastic pollution?
AirBnB may have the opportunity of a lifetime for you!
The travel company is looking for five adventurous volunteers for its latest sabbatical program.
In a partnership with Ocean Conservancy, AirBnB is launching a research mission to learn more about one of the most remote places on Earth. The chosen few will join an Antarctic scientist in her effort to understand how plastic pollution has spread across the world.
The citizen scientists will spend one month collecting snow samples, taking classes studying glaciers and exploring the beauty of the southernmost continent. No experience necessary.
If you think you have what it takes to survive the cold climate, you have until October 8th to apply. If interested, CLICK HERE.
A little warning though, getting picked for one of the five spots is competitive. The last time AirBnB did this, they received 280,000 applications. However, that was for a chance to live in an little Italian village during the summer, not the bottom of the earth collecting snow samples.