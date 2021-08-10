EXCLUSIVE: I just got off the phone with @SenatorCantwell. We spoke about the infrastructure package and what it will do for Eastern Washington. Take a listen to what she said about working with Republicans from Idaho and why this package is so important for the future. pic.twitter.com/emUR86Dves— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) August 10, 2021
WASHINGTON D.C.- The Senate voted to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, in between votes on the Senate floor Washington’s Senator, Senator Maria Cantwell spoke with KHQs Bradley Warren regarding her vote today.
Senator Cantwell voted in favor of the legislation which now heads to the U.S House of Representatives.
The package includes $550 billion in new federal spending over five years and it’s a more traditional infrastructure bill.
The bipartisan package passed 69 to 30 and was more of a traditional infrastructure package, this package focused more so on roads and bridges versus the human infrastructure topics that the Biden administration was hoping to tackle.
Given the difficult wildfire season we have faced the senator was proud to point out the dollar amount heading to help fight fires in Washington State.
“There’s money in there to help reduce fire risk, by continuing to treat, thinning, and controlled burns and that’s something [fires] that’s going to plague us into the future,” Cantwell said this as buzzers went off in the Senate chamber calling for more votes.
The senator said the hope with these funds is that they will help prevent fires from starting and give firefighters the upper hand in the next fire season.
Senator Cantwell said that this legislation has massive funding for Amtrak, to the tune of $16 billion. She says this investment will bring more businesses to Washington State as it will improve import-export capability.
“We hope [the funds] means support for the Empire Builders,” Cantwell said, “so that they will provide more service and expand the networks throughout the Pacific Northwest.”
The senator pointed out that Eastern Washington transports a lot of freight, the senator explained the bump in funding will help make the business sector in Eastern Washington more attractive to potential future business.
“It’s one of the big things [access to freight transport] that people who are looking to develop our business parks around the airport or in Spokane Valley, [and] they need, the infrastructure improvements to rail,” Cantwell said.
On the people moving side of this, the bill lays out funding to increase capacity in airports. The Spokane International Airport will be receiving $32 million for improvements and expansion.
The senator says that this funding will allow for the capacity to grow which will allow for more flights into Spokane.
Multiple airports across Eastern Washington will be receiving millions of dollars in funding, there also will be access to grants that can help rebuild runways, terminals, and purchase low emission service vehicles for use at airports.
The bipartisan package passed Tuesday morning with both senators from Washington and Idaho voting yes in support.
Two opposite ends of the spectrum came together on this topic and Senator Cantwell said that this legislation isn’t about politics but it’s about the future.
“I think Democrats and Republicans get that if we want to invest in our future [and] create more jobs it’s going to be about trade and moving product,” Cantwell said, “for us, we grow a lot of agricultural product we are very proud of that….we manufacture things that need to get from one side of the country to the other and so I think both Idaho and Washington senators understand that infrastructure investment is going to help us grow jobs in the future.”
You can read the whole fiscal outline of the package by following this link. The legislation now goes to the House of Representatives.
