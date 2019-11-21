"All Gave Some and Some Gave All" hangs in the lobby of Newby-ginnings in Post Falls, an organization dedicated to giving to those who have given - in some cases the ultimate sacrifice - serving our country.
"Everything is free. We don't charge for anything," Newby-ginnings founder Teresa Hart said.
Hart founded Newby-ginnings in honor of her son, SPC Nicholas Newby, who was killed while serving in Iraq in 2011 at just 20 years old.
"I hate that picture because Nic always smiled," Teresa told me while showing me her son's photo in her Hall of Honor dedicated to local military members who lost their lives serving our country.
To honor her son's omnipresent smile, Teresa has been bringing smiles to the faces of servicemen and women in our area for 6 years through her organization. The non-profit lets vets pick out medical supplies, clothing, housewares, appliances, toys for the kids and so much more. This year Teresa started a "Santa's Workshop" where children in military families can show up and pick out some presents for their family members free of charge.
On Thursday, Newby-ginnings was serving up a little something special: A Thanksgiving dinner.
While most of the items in Teresa's warehouse come from the community, the Thanksgiving dinners for 40+ military families in our community, some Gold-Star families, were courtesy of those who are serving our country right now.
Michael Lee Weiant with Team Fairchild's First Sergeant Council helps with Operation Turkey Drop, a program that is traditionally done on base for airmen and their families who might be having a tough time during the holidays by providing them with a Thanksgiving meal.
However, this year, Operation Turkey Drop branched out off-base in an effort to give back to the community that has helped make the program a success.
Newby-ginnings was a great place to start.
Through Teresa and the staff at Newby-ginnings, Operation Turkey Drop was able to provide Thanksgiving dinners to area military families who might not otherwise have been able to have one.
I spoke with a couple of recipients on Thursday as they stopped by the warehouse to collect their feasts, including Army veteran Bethann Milam, who has experienced her share of tragedy since coming home from overseas.
Milam lost her husband to PTSD. She's lost her aunt and her cousin in the past two weeks. She's had health issues of her own, including multiple surgeries, and her friend and fellow veteran Adam, has been out of work since September following a motorcycle crash.
With the death of her family members and the need to reallocate money to other places, buying a Thanksgiving meal wasn't a top priority for Bethann.
"Him (Adam) and I have spent a lot of Thanksgivings where our family was our battle buddies," Bethann told me before taking a long pause. "And it's because of battle buddies that we get to have Thanksgiving."
A Thanksgiving served up from those who serve.
If you would like to donate to Newby-ginnings, CLICK HERE. If you have items you would like to donate to Newby-ginnings, their hours of operation are Monday - Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm at 570 S. Clearwater Loop, Unit A in Post Falls.
