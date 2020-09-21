EXCLUSIVE: The Mead School District Superintendent speaks with KHQ about start of school with a hybrid learning model, delayed by wildfire smoke

Students in the Mead School District are back in class, with a hybrid learning model in place, after smoke delayed the start of the academic year.
It's one of the very few districts in Washington State going back for in-person learning.
The Mead Superintendent, Shawn Woodward, spoke live on the Wake Up Show about the start of the year amid coronavirus concerns and heavy smoke from wildfires.
Every Monday and Wednesday is in-person learning for "Group A".
Every Tuesday and Thursday is in-person learning for "Group B".
The district encouraged everyone in "Group B" to check their Google classroom Monday for any communication from their teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.