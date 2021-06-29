The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a young man after witnesses say he was cliff diving on Long Lake Sunday. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
KHQ spoke with a woman who says she was right there when it happened, near "The Cove" at Fisk State Park. Nicole says she was out on the lake with her family and friends, watching a large group of young people jump from the cliffs.
“It was terrifying for everyone,” Nicole said.
She says the young man who lost his life, was much higher than anyone else. She tells KHQ that some of his friends were telling him not to jump, and some were telling to do it. She says from where he jumped, he needed to clear two large rocks in the water, and to do that he took a running jump.
“He was on a really high cliff,” she said. “It took about 45 seconds for us to realize he wasn’t coming up.”
Nicole says she and other swimmers rushed to where he went in, and one woman dove down to see if she could see him. She found him, wedged in the rocks.
They pulled him to the surface, and got him on a raft. They couldn't tell exactly how injured he was, but knew it was bad. She says he had a large gash in his head.
“We put him on the boat where we attempted CPR several times,” she said.
Nicole says they had no cell signal, so they drove the boat to Willow Bay where they found a phone and called 911. She says emergency crews were there within 5 minutes and took over lifesaving measures, but it was too late.
“We are pretty sure he had passed when he hit the rock initially,” she said.
Because this happened in what was initially believed to be Stevens County, we reached out to SCSO dispatch. They told us Spokane County was the lead on this investigation. We are awaiting more information about the man killed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.