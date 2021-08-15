An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies:
Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane
Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima
Colville Confederated Tribes
The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality
Alert for all of Washington east of the Cascade crest through 10 AM
Monday August 16th, due to increasing levels of wildfire smoke. A
cold front on Sunday is expected to begin clearing smoke across much
of Eastern Washington, but air quality concerns will continue for
Okanogan, Ferry, and Yakima counties.
Burning restrictions are in effect.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health
effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time
spent outdoors. When air quality in Unhealthy, everyone should limit
their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections,
diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors.
Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an
emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted outdoor
burning through September 30, 2021. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans
for details on local restrictions.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in
the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Some of the lower elevations of the north and north
central Idaho Panhandle as well as all valleys of central and
eastern Washington.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight
temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat
related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents
without air conditioners. Those working or participating in
outdoor activities will also be vulnerable.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
...DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS TODAY...
Breezy to gusty westerly winds along with low relative humidity
values will lead to increased fire weather concerns across
portions of central and eastern Washington.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
WASHINGTON FIRE ZONES 673 AND 674...
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern
Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East
Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674).
* Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidities: 9 to 18 percent in the valleys and 18 to
27 percent over the higher terrain.
* Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new or existing fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
