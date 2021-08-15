Mask - Vault image

SPOKANE, Wash. - All students, employees and visitors to the Gonzaga University campus will be required to wear face coverings in congregate indoor spaces.

Gonzaga University President, Thayne M. McCulloh announced the requirement will be effective Monday, Aug. 16.

“The “delta” variant has changed the situation and we must do our best to reduce and break the chain of infection in our community. Already, infections are dramatically up and healthcare workers are once again being overwhelmed,” McCulloh said.

According to McCulloh, they hope to relax mask protocols but will continue to require face coverings into at least the first several weeks of the fall semester.

