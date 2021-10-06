Palo Alto, California- A very lengthy response to the whistle blower from Facebook C.E.O Mark Zuckerberg was posted to facebook.
Zuckerberg is pushing back against Frances Haugen saying her claims are not true.
His Facebook post very lengthy and its getting hundreds of thousands of comments. Zuckerberg said following the testimony it is difficult to see coverage that misrepresents Facebooks work and motives.
One line reads-
“At the heart of these accusations is this idea that we prioritise profit over safety and wellbeing. That’s just not true,”- Mark Zuckerberg via Facebook.
Zuckerberg did address of the Facebook outage saying it was the worst outage they have seen in 10 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.