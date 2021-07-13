A family at a rest stop in Post Falls reported they were held at knifepoint and called racist slurs.
Charles Short, 45, from North Carolina, was charged with aggravated assault and malicious harassment.
According to court documents, on Sunday morning, Kootenai County deputies responded to the call, where the family said they had been harassed.
Documents say the family was in a grassy area of the rest stop when Short drove past and waved at them.
Documents go on to say Short then got out of his car and approached the man, who is Black, and his family with a knife.
The man told him to leave them alone, but documents say Short opened the knife and told the man to "take a walk n****r."
According to court documents, Short told police that the man was "disrespecting" him when he told him to leave. Short said he pulled a knife and "stood his ground,"
The man said he grabbed a flashlight to defend himself, court documents say Short then allegedly lunged at him with a knife.
Witnesses told police that they saw Short lunge at the man with the knife and heard him tell the man to "go back to Africa," and "I'll kill you."
One witness said the victim's family retreated to their vehicle to get away from Short.
Court documents say that Short admitted to deputies that he called the man a racist slur.
Short was arrested at the scene.
Documents said that Short stated that he did not agree with his arrest and would not answer any further questions.
