Family and friends identify teens killed in Highway 395 crash near Loon Lake

Friends and family have identified the three people killed in a crash on Highway 395 near Loon Lake, and they’re all in their teens.
According to friends and family their names are Chance Wilbur, Jasmine Cogswell, and Anthony Lautermilch. Chance's aunt told KHQ that the three were in his car, likely driving from Spokane to his family's home in Kettle Falls.
According to Stevens County Fire District 1, the teens' car veered into oncoming traffic, just south of Loon Lake, and hit a Stevens County fire truck head on. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says their car exploded and then caught fire. All three died at the scene. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the crash.
KHQ knows of at least two fundraising pages for the families of these teens. One for Jasmine Cogswell, And one for Chance Willbur.
If you know of any fundraising pages for Anthony Lautermilch, please contact us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.