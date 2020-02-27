One Idaho family is turning grief into strength after losing their 7-year-old son last year.  

Seven-year-old Wyatt Blalack was disabled, he was in a wheelchair his whole life.
 
Wyatt loved to swing, his mother, Stephanie, said he felt free when he was swinging, but there isn't a lot of options for wheelchair accessible swings.
 
Stephanie said there is only a few swings in the United States. 
 
Wyatt died unexpectedly last year. Stephanie and her husband made it there goal to bring a wheelchair accessible swing at their local park in his honor and it make it so anyone with a disability can swing.
 
They have been working hard for the past year and raised over nine thousand dollars, but they still need about three thousand more.
 
If you want to help them achieve their goal of bringing a wheelchair swing to a local park, you can find there Go Fund Me page, HERE
 
The swing will be located at West Shoshone Park in Pinehurst.

