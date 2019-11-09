A Florida man has filed a class-action lawsuit against singer Madonna for late concert times.
Nate Hollander is suing the singer and concert promoter Live Nation after her December 17th show in Miami Beach was pushed back two hours.
Madonna has a long history of arriving and starting her concerts late and the time was changed to accommodate her tardiness.
According to the suit, Hollander spent over $1000 for tickets in August and was denied a refund.
He is suing both Madonna and Live Nation for breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation.
The suit also alleges that Madonna repeatedly arrived hours late to her shows at the start of the Madame X Tour which kicked off in September.
