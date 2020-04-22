SPOKANE, Wash. - Chris Caviness, a longtime math teacher and cross country coach at Ferris High School, has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 56.
Ferris Athletic Director Stacey Ward says Caviness died on Monday, April 20, after battling esophageal cancer. Caviness had been diagnosed with stage 3 adenocarcinoma in 2019 and had been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments while continuing to coach.
"Chris fought to the end!" His wife Lara said in a post on the GoFundMe page organized by family members. "He gave everything he had to battle his cancer and stay here on Earth to be with his family. Sadly he lost that battle [Monday] evening."
Caviness took over as head coach of the Saxons back in 2018 after spending the previous 13 years as an assistant coach. A 1982 Ferris grad, Chris competed for the Saxons under Hall of Fame coach Herm Caviness, his father.
“Chris was one of the kindest human beings I have ever known,” Ward said to our partners at the Spokesman-Review. “While I am heartbroken by his loss, I am smiling through my tears because he is no longer suffering. He was truly one of a kind.”
Chris spent 10 years as the head cross country/track and field coach at Spanish Fork High School in Utah prior to returning to Spokane for a stint at Rogers High School.
“He was a kind and compassionate teacher and coach who enjoyed helping kids find success in the classroom and on the track,” Ward said.
Chris is survived by his wife Lara, daughter Halle, and sons Sean and Chad.
"Our hearts are broken but we are happy to know he is not struggling and suffering anymore," Lara's post continued. "I can only imagine the fun he is having in paradise as he gets to greet familiar family members and friends."
The GoFundMe page has raised over $13,000 for the Caviness family.
The Ferris HS Facebook page posted the following message:
"We are heartbroken.
Mr. Caviness: Ferris student, athlete, teacher, coach and parent.
We will always miss and love you.
He fought the good fight, finished the course and kept the faith.
Peace and love to you, and to all our Saxon family."
The Ferris family lost a friend, mentor, incredible teacher and coach. A star among stars. Rest in peace my dear friend. Please send thoughts and prayers to the Caviness family #SaxonStrong https://t.co/mKrlpZbygs— Ken Schutz (@SaxonPrincipal) April 22, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.