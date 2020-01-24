The heartache in Ferris High School Principal Ken Schutz's voice could be heard and felt though the phone Friday morning as he talked with us about Kellen Erickson, the 19-year-old who graduated last year, but was sadly killed in a car crash Thursday.
"Very well known, and just one of the nicest kids you'll ever meet," Schutz said. "We were lucky to have him."
Schutz and the rest of his staff are grieving right alongside students as the school remembers a young man who left a positive impression on those who crossed his path.
"It's just tough when you lose someone and when you see how impacted your students and staff are, it's just a tough time. A difficult time," Schutz said. "Just a bright smile and probably one of the kindest young men you've ever seen."
Friday wasn't just another day at Ferris as counselors and a crisis management team were on hand to support Kellen's classmates, teachers and coaches.
On a night when the gymnasium at Ferris would normally be filled with cheers for Friday night basketball, our of respect for Kellen - who was a former standout player at the school - and those grieving, all games were cancelled.
Kellen was a young man with everything ahead of him and is tragically gone too soon, but his legacy within the halls of Ferris and the Spokane community still shines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.