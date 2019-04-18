PARIS (AP) - The chaplain of the Paris fire brigade credits saving the crown of thorns from fire that gutted Notre Dame to a team of rescuers who broke the relic's protective covering and an official who had the secret code to unlock the protection.
Fire chaplain Jean-Marc Fournier told France Info on Thursday that his own team arrived on the heels of the salvaging, and praised the action "to preserve this extraordinary relic, this patrimony of humanity."
Others had earlier credited Fournier with saving the crown of thorns.
Fournier told daily Le Parisian that he himself was able to save the most precious thing for Catholics from the fires, the concentrated hosts. The paper said he climbed on altars to remove large paintings, but that he felt especially proud of another personal salvaging operation: "to have removed Jesus" from the Cathedral.
He was referring to the chalice containing consecrated hosts that for Catholics are the body of Christ.