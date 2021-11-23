KOOTENAI COUNTY - Kootenai County Fire & Rescue posted to their Facebook that Engine 14 was involved in a rollover accident when returning from a call.
This was in the Cougar Gulch area.
The crew has only minor injuries. All crew members are being evaluated at the hospital and are expected to be released.
Kootenai County Fire & Rescue says they want to thank their partners at Coeur D’Alene Fire and the Kootenai County Sheriffs Office for their rapid response and help!
The crew was wearing seatbelts and the side protection airbags did their job.
