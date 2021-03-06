First Lady Jill Biden to visit U.S. military bases in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington on Tuesday.
These visits are part of the First Lady’s on-going efforts to listen and learn directly from military families about the unique challenges they are facing and the support they need, especially during the pandemic.
The First Lady’s office said she plans to officially relaunch “Joining Forces,” later this year, an initiative she founded in 2011 with former First Lady Michelle Obama, to support U.S. service members, veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors.
Following her trip to Washington, she will visit the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California Wednesday.