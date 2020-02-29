SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested two men in connection with a body found at the Rodeway Inn in North Spokane, according to jail records.
Lionel Elias White was booked at 1:41 Saturday morning. He's charged with second-degree murder and drug possession.
Spokane Police said the second person arrested is Anthony Fuerte. Police first contacted Fuerte on Thursday. He had been stopped by citizens who were holding him by for police.
Officers said he had broken into several cars and was covered in blood. Fearing something even more serious may have happened SPD Officers and SCSO deputies checked the area including the Rodeway Inn looking for any other injured party or explanation for the blood, however they were unsuccessful. Fuerte was turned over to SCSO deputies on car jacking charges.
Then on Friday, Detectives confirmed Fuerte was the second suspect in the homicide and charged him with 2nd Degree Murder, he was still in custody on the SCSO charges.
The identity of the victim will be released by the medical examiner. Officers would not comment on how they suspect the woman was killed.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.