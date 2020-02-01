Burning Car Fire South Hill Thursday January 30

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to a car fire from Thursday night.

Responding officers and fire personnel found a body inside the burning vehicle on the South Hill Thursday, January 30. Detectives are treating the case as a homicide.

The cause of death and identity of the female victim has not yet been released, but the fire is not what investigators suspect killed her.

Yasir A Darraji was booked into the Spokane County Jail just before 10:30 Friday night. This is believed to be a case of domestic violence. The charge listed on the jail roster for Darraji is first-degree murder.

Witnesses called in to report the burning car when they saw it engulfed in flames near 27th and Fiske around 9:30 p.m. Despite fire crews pulling the victim from the vehicle, it was too late and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Darraji will make his first court appearance Monday.

 

