SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to a car fire from Thursday night.
Responding officers and fire personnel found a body inside the burning vehicle on the South Hill Thursday, January 30. Detectives are treating the case as a homicide.
The cause of death and identity of the female victim has not yet been released, but the fire is not what investigators suspect killed her.
Yasir A Darraji was booked into the Spokane County Jail just before 10:30 Friday night. This is believed to be a case of domestic violence. The charge listed on the jail roster for Darraji is first-degree murder.
Witnesses called in to report the burning car when they saw it engulfed in flames near 27th and Fiske around 9:30 p.m. Despite fire crews pulling the victim from the vehicle, it was too late and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Darraji will make his first court appearance Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.