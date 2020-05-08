Spokane Police have released new information about a story you saw first on KHQ. On Monday, May 4, we told you that a man was found shot in the leg on Highway 195 and 16th Ave., south of downtown. Spokane Police initially suspected the incident may be a suicide attempt, but the more they looked into it, the more it didn't add up.
The suspect, 63-year-old John Lizee, later told police that he was involved in a road-rage incident with a Hispanic man who shot him in the leg. Police say they couldn't find any bullet holes in the vehicle. They also didn't find much blood in the car. Also, no one reported hearing a gunshot on the road at any point but someone did report hearing a gunshot earlier: Lizee's neighbors.
Police say those neighbors said they heard the gunshot, and then 15 minutes later Lizee came out of home and left in the car. Lizee's not supposed to own a gun. He has a criminal history including convictions for 1st Degree Burglary and 2nd Degree Assault, which would make him a felon, and make owning a gun illegal.
Officers then searched Lizee's home, and found a lot of evidence showing what may have actually happened. They say they found blood droplets on the master bedspread, a partially empty box of 9mm ammunition, and 3 empty holsters. There was a also a bullet hole in a recliner and in a wall above the baseboard heater officers found a 9mm bullet.
Based on the evidence and John Lizee's criminal history officers had enough to arrest him for 1st Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Making a False Statement to a Public Servant, and False Reporting.
