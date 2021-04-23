SPOKANE, WASH- One Spokane coffee shop is part of a trending conversation, coffee flights.
A few weeks back a member of the community posted a picture in the Spokane Food Facebook group looking for coffee flights.
Spokane sounded off and the buzz has through the roof for the owner of Tom Sawyer Coffee Amanda Lashaw, she says since the photo was posted her business has increased to 10%.
Back in January Lashaw purchased the coffee shop she said her goal with the shop was to help the community start over new after COVID.
“We have an amazing team and we collaborated together, sat down, because of the pandemic a lot of people have not been able to socialize and be together,” Lashaw said, “and this is bringing people together, it’s an amazing thing to see when you come in here and you see people sitting and socializing as if nothing had happened before.”
Lashaw and her family own a farm and the mercantile locally, they also roast all of their beans.
She said once the Facebook post was made looking for the trending coffee drinks they went from zero to hero almost overnight.
She says as a new business owner she appreciates the support the city of Spokane has given her.
