...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to lower 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of
Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast
Washington.
* WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.