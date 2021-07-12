FBEE0D9E-823A-4C3E-BDFA-B47FC9802423.jpeg

FISH LAKE, WA- Lincoln County Sheriffs officers are confirming to KHQ that the Fish Trap Road fire is currently contained and passed off to DNR.

It’s a 40 acre fire burning just west of spokane off I-90 at this point it’s not impacting any homes or outbuildings.  

