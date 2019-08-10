SPOKANE, Wash.- Tonight Spokane County is under a Weather Authority Alert as several storms roll through the area.
Standing water has been reported in North Spokane on Highway 395 and Highway 2 near Green Bluff.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 12:30 a.m. for North Spokane near Colbert, and in Shoshone County in Idaho until 10:45 p.m.
Avoid walking for driving through any flood waters, and move to higher ground immediately.
Thunderstorms are expected to continue to roll through the area until tomorrow morning.
More information on tonight's forecast can be found here.