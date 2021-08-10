Florida apartment complex evacuated overnight due to structural issues

MIAMI, FL- The people who call a complex and Miami, Florida home are on high alert.
Hundreds of people were evacuated overnight, as officials have deemed the condo complex an unsafe structure.
This building is close to the airport, and we know right now from our NBC 6 in Miami an evacuation noticed was posted at the front door.
137 units had only hours to leave, according to reporting many elderly people living in the building.
NBC 6 Miami is reporting that the building association began structural repairs without first getting permits from the city.
This comes following the collapse of an apartment complex building in a neighboring Florida city.
