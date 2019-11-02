A Florida high school student has been accused of trying to hire a hit man on Instagram to kill a school employee.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Nicholas Godfrey tried to hire a hit man to kill a Fivay High School employee.
Deputies say they obtained private direct messages from an Instagram account registered to Godfrey that show he offered $100,000 for the victim's head.
According to the affidavit, deputies were able to tie the account's IP address to Godfrey's home in New Port Richey.
When interviewed, deputies say Godfrey admitted to sending the messages.
The teen was arrested on wednesday for first-degree attempt to solicit murder and booked into the Pasco County Jail.
