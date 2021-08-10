FOR SALE: $55 million Long Island mansion hits the market.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9877751/Gatsby-inspired-Long-Island-mansion-hits-market-55m.html

GREAT NECK, NY- The Three Bridges estate is up for grabs! The historical Long Island estate could be yours for $55 million!

The 8-plus-acre home was built in 1928 and offers views of the NYC skyline.

It has 18 bedrooms, 32 bathrooms, and a spa.

You can read more here.

Tags