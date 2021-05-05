For the first time in virtual Bloomsday history, all 50 states participate including Delaware!

SPOKANE, Wash- Virtual Bloomsday is taking place across the world and runners are lacing up their shoes to participate, some for the first time.
Thousands of people are taking part and here’s something interesting for the first time in Virtual Bloomsday history we’ve got someone taking part from the state of Delaware!
We introduced you Jaryd Leady about a month ago on the Wake Up Show and he’s been training for this week.
Leady is a reporter for NBC Delaware and says it’s been an honor for him to lead the charge for the state of Delaware and be the only runner from that state.
“It’s weird, it is such a small state it’s like I’m the captain but I’m the captain of the smallest team around!” Leady said.
Leady said last year the city that he lives in Delaware received some attention since that’s where the president vacations in Delaware.
He never dreamt that he be leading the charge for the state of Delaware and says he’s excited to help Spokane accomplish the goal of having all 50 states represented.
“I’m putting the beach on the map…and it’s a great place to actually to do the run what a better place to run down by the beach,” Leady said.
Leady said there’s a high possibility next year if the race can be ran in person, he could make his way out here!
