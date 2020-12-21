Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin, Spokane Area and Waterville Plateau. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty southwest winds are expected to develop this afternoon with gusts between 30-40 mph. A cold front passing through Monday evening will bring the potential for gusts closer to 45 mph or stronger. Gusty winds on the order of 30-45 mph will remain possible into the evening behind the cold front. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&