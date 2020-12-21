SPOKANE, Wash - A former gang member, turned activist and author, is now in the Spokane County Jail on a half million dollar bond.
Le'Taxione is charged with one count of strangulation-domestic violence.
At the beginning of December he was announced as a vice president of the Spokane Chapter of the NAACP, under new president Kiantha Duncan, who officially began her tenure Monday, December 21.
According to court records, Le'Taxione was arrested December 17th and will be arraigned on December 29th. As a former gang member, who lived violent lifestyle, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But in 2015, Governor Inslee commuted his sentence and since then he's been an anti-gang activist and a full-time student.
KHQ reached out to new NAACP president Kiantha Duncan who released this statement:
"This is absolutely unfortunate and in no way will I ever condone these types of actions toward another human being. The NAACP knew that Le'Taxione was a person with a colorful history, but that's one of things that makes the organization great, it really gives everyone an opportunity to support the important work of the NAACP. We will take full accountability, and understand that he must do the same. We have had to remove him from his post, but we will not turn our back on him as a member of this community. Le'Taxione was in a position to really do some great work around gang violence, and supporting students that are living that life and I really want to figure out a way to continue doing that work."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.