DALLAS, TX- The Washington State University men’s basketball team has more than just Cougs watching them in the NIT tournament.
Former President George W. Bush was in the audience as the number four seed played Southern Methodist University today in Texas.
Ethan Kramer, Washington State Head Men’s Basketball Manager who shared the first photos to twitter says that it was an awesome experience.
"He was really nice!" Kramer said, "It was a really cool opportunity to meet President Bush. It’s not everyday you get meet a President. It’s still kind of surreal."
WSU Athletics posted a video of the former president holding up a jersey saying “Go Cougs.”
Per WSU the former first lady was also in attendance.
Getting a BIG postseason win in front of a former president and first lady✅ #GoCougs | @WSUCougarMBB pic.twitter.com/u4dXwI9Uux— Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) March 21, 2022
What an honor to meet the 43rd President of the United States George Bush today! With this job I get to meet a lot of incredible people but today was pretty cool being able to meet a president! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/duIyPWXujd— Ethan Kramer (@ethankramer32) March 21, 2022
