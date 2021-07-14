UPDATE:
Redmond Police said they arrested former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman for domestic violence residential burglary.
Police said they responded to a home where Sherman was allegedly attempting to force entry into a family member's home.
Redmond Police said Sherman fought with officers while being taken into custody resulting in a K9 being deployed to assist in gaining control.
Washington State Patrol was also on the scene investigating a hit and run incident. Sherman is suspected of leaving a severely damaged car and fleeing on foot after hitting a cement barrier an SR 520 on-ramp just before arriving at the home.
Sherman's first court appearance should be Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SEATTLE, Wash. - Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has been booked into the King County Jail.
Public records show 33-year-old Sherman was booked for burglary domestic violence. He's also been denied bail until his first hearing where the amount will be set. His first appearance in front of a judge will likely be Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
The NFL Players Association released a statement on Twitter, saying "domestic violence crisis protocol" has been activated for the "protection and support of everyone involved."
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington State Police is also investigating Sherman in connection to a hit and run that damaged Department of Transportation property.
State police said that at about 1:00 a.m. they received a report of a single-car that struck a concrete barrier.
Sherman played for the Seahawks from 2011-17. After he left Seattle, Sherman played for the San Francisco 49ers but is now a free agent.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
