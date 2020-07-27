SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Parks & Recreation will be bringing back its free drive-in movie event next month.
The movies will be shown in the south parking lot at Valley Mission Park, located at 11123 E. Mission Ave.
The movies planned to be screened include:
- "Abominable" - Friday, Aug. 7 - 8:30 p.m.
- "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark" - Friday, Aug. 21 - 8:30 p.m.
Admission is free, but each car is required to register in advance online via this link or by calling 509-720-5200.
SV Parks & Rec says social-distancing practices will be followed using adequate spacing between vehicles.
