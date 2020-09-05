A Frenchman suffering from a rare and incurable condition is live-streaming his death on social media as he refuses to take food, drink or medicine after the president turned down his request for euthanasia.
57-year-old Alain Cocq has been been suffering from a degenerative disease for 34 years.
Cocq said he would live-stream his death on Facebook from his bed at his home in eastern France starting Saturday.
He had written to the President asking to be given a sedative that would allow him to die in peace but the president wrote back to him explaining this was not allowed under French law.
France's neighbors Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands have adopted laws that allow medically-assisted dying in some cases.
But France has resisted that step, in part under pressure from the Catholic Church which teaches that life should end only at the moment of natural death.
