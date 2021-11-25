SPOKANE, WASH- Fresh Soul is wishing the community a Happy Thanksgiving with free food.
Posting to Facebook that they “love our Spokane community and we are so thankful for the support and love you have shown us over the last year!”
Fresh Soul's parent organization the Spokane Eastside Reunion Association will be giving back once again this year by offering 100 free meals on Thanksgiving.
They say they realize not everyone is able to have a warm, comforting meal to celebrate Thanksgiving so we will be giving away 100 free delicious soul food meals Thanksgiving morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until all meals are gone.
Just come by the restaurant at 3029 E. 5th Ave and pick up your meal. This will be first come first served to go soul food meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.