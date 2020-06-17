Update: The Garth Brooks drive-in concert experience will be featured at three Inland Northwest drive-in theaters later this month.
The concert will be streamed across hundreds of drive-in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on June 27, including Colville's Auto-Vue Drive-In Theatre, Hayden Discount Cinema pop-up drive-in, and the University of Idaho's Kibbie Dome parking lot drive-in theater.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19, at 9 a.m. PT. According to Garth Brooks' Facebook fan page, tickets are $100 per car or truck. More ticket information is available here:
- Hayden Cinema - Hayden, Idaho
- Auto Vue Drive-In - Colville, Wash.
- University of Idaho Kibbie Dome Parking Lot - Moscow, Idaho
Pharaohplex Drive-in in Hamilton, Mont., will also be showing the concert.
Previous coverage: Garth Brooks will be holding a one-night only concert experience for drive-in theaters across the country later this month.
The "drive-in concert experience," presented by Encore Live, will be on June 27 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale on June 19.
Organizers say the concert will be created exclusively for the drive-in event, making it a "once-in-a-lifetime experience." They also say it will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada.
The concert plans to adhere to CDC, state and public health guidelines.
Theaters that will screen Brooks' concert will begin being announced on Monday, June 15. Encore Live has listed locations of hundreds of drive-in theaters, suggesting fans to suggest their local drive-ins request to show the concert.
Brooks last performed in the Inland Northwest at the Spokane Arena in November of 2017, selling out all seven shows.
