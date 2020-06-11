Garth Brooks will be holding a one-night only concert experience for drive-in theaters across the country later this month.
The "drive-in concert experience," presented by Encore Live, will be on June 27 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale on June 19.
Organizers say the concert will be created exclusively for the drive-in event, making it a "once-in-a-lifetime experience." They also say it will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada.
The concert plans to adhere to CDC, state and public health guidelines.
Theaters that will screen Brooks' concert will begin being announced on Monday, June 15. Encore Live has listed locations of hundreds of drive-in theaters, suggesting fans to suggest their local drive-ins request to show the concert.
Brooks last performed in the Inland Northwest at the Spokane Arena in November of 2017, selling out all seven shows.
