Gas prices going up

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up $.06/gallon over the past two weeks to $2.50/gallon, according to the Lundberg survey.

Despite the recent spike in prices at the pump, gas is now $.09 lower than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.29/gallon in the San Francisco Bay area.

The lowest average is $2.13 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Gas price increases are likely to continue as industry analysts say it would take a notable and sustained drop in oil prices to cause a gasoline price decline at this point.