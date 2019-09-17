General Mills has issued a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of some Gold Medal flour.
E. Coli was found while sampling bags of Gold Medal unbleached all purpose flour.
Bags with "better if used by" date of September 6, 2020 are subject of the recall.
General Mills says it has not received word of any illnesses associated with the flour.
Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. The UPC is 000-16000-19610-0.
People who have questions or would like a replacement coupon can contact consumer relations at 1-800-230-8103.