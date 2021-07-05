SPOKANE, WASH- If you’re looking for ways to beat the heat get out your pool noodles and swimsuits because, today, July 5, free open swimming starts.
The city of Spokane’s twelve splash pads are open and six pools officially are ready to open after a delayed start to the summer swimming season.
Pools are currently open for swim lessons and the city is offering more lessons than in years past to close the gap left by pool closures in 2020.
The city said that there is an increased need for swim lessons. That being said, the city also says they anticipate a huge turnout for open swim and they have been preparing their staff and lifeguards
The city tells KHQ that they saw a reduction in lifeguard applications this year and needed time to find staff and get them trained and certified, which is why the open swim started two weeks later than normal.
Right now we know the swim season will run until August 27.
Restrictions on pool capacity have been lifted and reservations will not be required.
A free splashpass is still required to access city pools.
