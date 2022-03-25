Goat waking up behind bars in Tacoma

TACOMA, WA- Tacoma Police brought a goat into custody Thursday afternoon.
Tacoma Police are asking if you recognize this lost goat? On twitter they say that officers found the four-legged friend wandering around the city,
If you know where their family is you are asked to call Tacoma Animal Control.
As of early Friday morning the goat has not posted bale.
Do you recognize this lost goat? Officers found this four-legged friend wandering around the City. If you know where their family is please call Tacoma Animal Control at 253 627-7387 option 2 and leave a message. pic.twitter.com/i9BN0TZFN4— Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 24, 2022
