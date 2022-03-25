Goat waking up behind bars in Tacoma
Tacoma Police

TACOMA, WA- Tacoma Police brought a goat into custody Thursday afternoon.

Tacoma Police are asking if you recognize this lost goat? On twitter they say that officers found the four-legged friend wandering around the city, 

If you know where their family is you are asked to call Tacoma Animal Control.

 As of early Friday morning the goat has not posted bale.