Gonzaga Basketball pulls potential students from Seattle to Spokane

SPOKANE, WASH- Excitement continues to whirl around the Gonzaga Men’s Basketball and that energy can be felt on campus by people who aren’t even students yet.
Saya Betzler from the Seattle area made the drive to Spokane with her parents to get a tour of the school.
Betzler is familiar with Gonzaga as her dad attended the school, she has been coming to Spokane most of her life for Gonzaga basketball games.
She says the in-person experience along with watching the games on TV helped her decide that Gonzaga was the school for her.
“I would always watch the student section on TV, they would sing... I think zombie nation,” Betzler said, “and it just seems so fun to be part of, just another part of the Gonzaga community- being inclusive, and I’m so excited to be a part of that.”
Win or lose, Gonzaga Basketball helped put the school on the map for her. Betzler says as an outsider looking and she can tell that it’s a community that values teamwork and inclusiveness.
Betzler’s mom added that she was excepted into the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business but has always had her heart set on Gonzaga.
Her goal is to major in business and marketing and says that she’s truly choosing the school for academics but the basketball environment was a major selling point. She says that basketball is definitely something the school is known for outside of Spokane.
Betzler says Gonzaga is the right school for her to spread her academic wings and is looking forward to trying out to be on the bomb squad in the fall.
