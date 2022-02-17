OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday is expected to announce an end-date for Washington's mask mandate for indoor public spaces and schools.
Inslee will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, addressing the "next phase of COVID recovery" in Washington. He will be joined by State Superintendent Chris Reykdal.
The Governor's Office gave few details on what that next phase might be, but a statement from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) says it will regard "when the statewide mask mandate will be lifted."
The announcement comes as Washington's outdoor mask mandate is set to expire Friday. Non-emergency surgeries can also resume on that date.
