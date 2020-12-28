Governor Jay Inslee provides additional aid to Washingtonians receiving unemployment benefits

SPOKANE, Wash- Over $500 is coming your way if you are receiving unemployment. The President had until midnight on December 26, 2020 to sign that bill or the funding would disappear.
Governor Jay Inslee announced state wide funding for 100,000 Washingtonians who work in the state to receive additional assistance.
The Governor said in a press release that he will provide $54 million to extend the one-time pandemic relief payment.
So for you at home right now-- if you’re on unemployment and you have an active status ending the week of Nov. 21, you’ll be receiving $550 per claim which roughly equals two weeks of benefits.
The Governor says that the state of Washington prepared for a potential lapse in benefits.
The President did sign the bill and in response Governor Jay Inslee said via tweet,
“It is good news that the president has signed the relief bill. But his delayed action cost Washingtonians a week of pua benefits. The pandemic relief payments we announced today will fill that gap. I am pleased we can offer this vital help to 95,000 people in our state
Trump did sign off on $600 stimulus checks, a vote on $2,000 direct payments is still happening later today.
