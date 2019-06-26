The Dishman Hills Natural Area is one of Carol Christensen's favorite places in Spokane.
"I hike here between three and six times a week, so I'm up here quite a bit," Christensen said. She's a board member for the Dishman Hills Conservancy and is dedicated to preserving the natural areas in Spokane.
A few days ago, Christensen was hiking up at the Nimbus Knob Trail and ran across something that shocked her-- graffiti, everywhere.
"Honestly like, I cried a bit because this is my place, it's almost like somebody came into my living room and trashed my home, because I love this place, I hike here all the time and it just feels, it feels like a part of me, so I felt really violated and angry and just sad, because it's so pointless," Christensen said.
She's hiked all over Spokane and said that a little graffiti is not uncommon, but it's usually at trail heads. She was surprised to find that someone had hiked at least a mile to vandalize a trail and left such extensive damage.
"It's really easy to just drive up and you know spray paint some things and then drive off, but you know, these folks hiked up here and did this and then hiked back out again," Christensen said. "I've never seen something to this scale. I mean, these people obviously spent some time."
Removing the graffiti isn't easy. It will inevitably mean removing plant life from the rocks too, something that has been growing for hundreds of years.
"This place has been a protected natural area since the 1950s and that represented thousands of hours of volunteer work, and grant funding and all of that to preserve this place and keep it, you know keep it pristine for our community to enjoy for hundreds of years and something like this, while it might seem fun, and a cool thing to do, the impact is really far-reaching, and it affects a lot of people who come up here to just you know get away from life and enjoy nature. It's, it's pretty selfish honestly," Christensen said.
It's especially upsetting for her young son, Gavin, who she often takes on hikes in the area.
"(I feel) just like mad that people do that, because it's a really cool place," Gavin said.
Christensen believes that any Spokanite can help curb vandalism on our trails just by getting outside and using them.
"Let's get as many people hiking out here and having eyes on this area as we can, because if there are people that are coming out here to recreate responsibly, that are paying attention to what's going on, this kind of traffic isn't going to happen," Christensen said.
Gavin has a message for those who decided to vandalize one of his favorite trails.
"Please don't do that, because it affects wildlife," Gavin said.
Christensen mentioned that the vandals left behind some personal information that might give some clues as to who is responsible. She's hoping someone might see this story, figure out who is behind the damage and come forward.
"To me, it looks like they've left a birth date of 5/8/2002 and were maybe up here to celebrate a 17th birthday," Christensen said.
The name "Isaiah" was also left behind, along with "L+Z," "LKW" and "ZA." Christensen thinks it may have a been a couple because they left behind some signs of celebrating an anniversary.
If you know who might be responsible for the damage, you can call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.