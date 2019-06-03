Watch again

UPDATE:

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Department gave an update this morning. The 243 fires has grown to an estimated 5,000 acres. The fire is being driven by 17 to 20 mph winds. Foreman says multiple homes are at risk in the Smyrna area. The fire is currently 0% contained.

He also reported that several buildings were lost overnight. There have been no injuries.

The American Red Cross will open an emergency shelter in response to the 243 fire at Royal Intermediate School in Royal City this afternoon. Assistance available will include food, cots and other urgent needs.

LATEST EVACUATIONS

Level 3 Notice for Smyrna

Level 2 Evacuation Notice: Beverly, Schwana, Wanapum Village

Level 1 Evacuations remain for Wanapum Village (Grant County). The only Level 3 Evacs are for Beverly Burke Road between SR26 ans SR243. All people have been notified. Maintain situational awareness if you live nearby.

Fire crews are working to knock down a wildfire burning in Grant County, now burning 3,500 acres. That's up 500 acres within just a few hours Tuesday. The two hot spots are at Lower Crab Creek and Road 15.

Multiple agencies are in place, with all of Mattawa still in the dark.

Level 3 evacuations have been placed for the Beverly Burke and Road T area. Level 1 evacuations remain for Wanupum Village.

Deputies say windy conditions, along with heavy brush, sage and grass, are fueling the fire.

Along with Grant County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, Mattawa Police and the Department of Transportation, six fire agencies are on the scene.

Deputies say unless you are within three miles of the Wanapum Dam, you are not at risk. There is no risk right now for Benton and Franklin.

State Route 243 is open for traffic but please watch for firefighters and law enforcement in the area. State Route 26 is not impacted.