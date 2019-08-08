Some times all you can do is just laugh. Just ask Alex Kack of Tucson, Arizona.
Kack was at Tuesday's Tucson city council meeting when council members were talking about putting a sanctuary city measure on the November ballot.
As they were wrapping up, a protester started shouting and waving a sign calling for stricter enforcement of immigration laws.
That's when Kack lost it and for the next few seconds, his body shook with laughter.
His laughing fit has made him an internet sensation and earned him the nickname "Green Shirt Guy."
"It's an incredibly dark time and there is a lot of hateful rhetoric that's happening nationwide right now," Kack told local media. "But ultimately the majority of this country, regardless of their political affiliation, understands that the loudest voices happening right now are kinda ridiculous. And I think the laughter is resonating because that's how people feel right now."
#GreenShirtGuy was trending in the top spot on Twitter on Wednesday.