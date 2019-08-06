A Greyhound bus driver abandoned his bus during a pit stop and left his passengers stranded for hours.
Roughly three hours into a trip from Dallas, a Phoenix-bound bus pulled over for what was supposed to be a 20 minute pit-stop in Abilene, Texas. When twenty minutes turned into two hours, passengers grew suspicious and began calling Greyhound for answers.
In the end the group was stranded for nearly nine hours before the company was able to find a replacement driver. One passenger did say that a Greyhound representative bought everyone on the bus lunch while they waited. However, he is still hoping for a full refund.